BARRIE, ONT. -- Graffiti is becoming a widespread problem in the Thornton and Angus areas of Essa Township.

Vandals are using town property as a canvas for mischief, targetting local parks and neighbourhoods.

Nottawasaga OPP says witnesses reported seeing two people spray painting the side of the Thornton Community Centre hockey rink on Thursday night.

Police say the vandalism doesn't stop there.

Graffiti was found on portable toilets near the splash pad, on the community centre building, and various electrical boxes and light standards on Thornton Avenue.

The township cleaned up the graffiti, only to have the hockey rink vandalized again.

Officers warn that this type of mischief can be costly and tie up police resources; therefore, it is a criminal offence.

"Mischief is a serious crime, and it carries a maximum of 10 years in prison upon conviction if the property that has been damaged has a value in excess of $5,000," the OPP states.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Nottawasaga OPP or Crime Stoppers.