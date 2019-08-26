A string of vandalism at car dealerships in Bracebridge has forced the owners to step up security.

Bullet holes from a BB or pellet gun damaged several windshields and windows at the Greavette Chevy dealership. It was hit twice by vandals who caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Staff at the Cavalcade Ford dealership say half a dozen vehicles there were vandalized similarly.

Just down the road at the Carpet One, there were two separate incidents of shootings involving a pellet or BB gun on two different days.

Police are asking businesses in the area to report any unusual activity over the past few weeks.

The investigation is ongoing.