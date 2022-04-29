Van on train tracks in Ramara Township leads to impaired charge
Police in Ramara Township arrested a man accused of impaired driving after receiving complaints of a vehicle stuck on train tracks.
Provincial police say officers took several calls from motorists about a possible impaired driver on Thursday night.
"OPP was then informed that the vehicle had turned onto the train tracks and requested a stop train order," a release states.
Officers quickly found the van wedged on the tracks and spoke with the driver.
"The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for further investigation," the release notes.
Police charged a 37-year-old Pefferlaw man with operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with demand.
The accused was released with a scheduled court appearance in May.
