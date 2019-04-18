Featured
Van and GO train collide, no injuries
A GO train and van collide in Newmarket on Thurs., April 18, 2019 (York Regional Police/Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 5:22PM EDT
No one was injured when a GO train and van collided in King Township on Thursday.
Police say the train was going about 30km/h when it crashed into the van on a service road at a private property.
The driver of the van was checked by paramedics but did not go to hospital.
The Newmarket line was closed for a short time for the investigation but has since reopened.