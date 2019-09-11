

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of collectable coins from a Kawartha Lakes house.

Police say the suspect(s) broke a basement window to gain access to the home in Manvers Township on Sunday.

Investigators believe the person(s) responsible broke into the residence earlier in the day and stole the coins valued at about $8,000.

The investigation is continuing.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Kawartha Lakes OPP.