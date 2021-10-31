Vaccine mandates come into effect for some central Ontario workplaces

BARRIE, ONT. -

The time to get fully vaccinated has expired for many employees.

Starting today, several workplaces in central Ontario will require their staff to have two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine or face the consequences.

Earlier this month, Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie said unvaccinated staff had until the end of the month to be vaccinated or lose their jobs.

A similar policy was made at Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland, Southlake Regional Hospital in Newmarket, and Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston.

Past president of the Ontario Medical Association, Dr. Sohail Gandhi, said that mandatory vaccine policies are an effective way to increase vaccinated staff but believes the messaging could have been handled differently.

"A general rule, I don't like telling people they have to do something. I think it's better to convince people based on facts, and I wonder if we were able to communicate better," said Dr. Gandhi. "If we could communicate better, we may not have needed to take this extra step."

Dr. Gandhi says this step will make a safer environment for patients and employees but could lead to staffing shortages.

He suspects there will be a reduction in services over the next few months with the loss of staff, but the magnitude remains unclear.

It's not just local hospitals that have imposed mandatory vaccine policies.

Georgian College employees who are required to be on campus who haven't had two shots by Nov. 1 will be placed on a leave of absence.

Also, starting on Monday, youth athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers in Newmarket will be required to be fully vaccinated and show proof before entering facilities.

This also goes for Ontario Minor Hockey Associations (OMHA), like Barrie and Orillia. The OMHA began their policy on Sunday.

Late last week, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 80 per cent of eligible youth have been fully vaccinated, with the entire population hovering around 83 per cent.

Dr. Gandhi says having youth athletes vaccinated is one way to protect the vulnerable.

"What can happen is that they can, unfortunately, transmit it to other people like a grandparent or an older teacher," said Dr. Gandhi.