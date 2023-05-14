Vacant home goes up in flames in Barrie's south-east end

Barrie fire crews were on the scene of a large house fire in the southeastern end of the city on Sunday.

Flames were seen pouring from the roof of a home on Mapleview Drive East, just east of Prince William Way, at around 4:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the home was vacant at the time of the fire, and there's no word on injuries.

The surrounding roadway was closed off while fire officials tackled the fire.