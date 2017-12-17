

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that damaged a garage in Utterson.

Crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. Saturday to a property on Highway 141.

When firefighters arrived on scene flames were coming from the front door of the detached garage. They were able to quickly knock the blaze down and prevented it from spreading to a nearby shed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the fire department says the homeowner was working on a snow-machine in the garage when the fire occurred.

Damage is estimated at $50,000 and there were no injuries.