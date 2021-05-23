BARRIE, ONT. -- A local manufacturer is coming up with a new way to help encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Decast Limited, which makes precast products for bridges, transmission and engineering work, is paying its employees $150 for each dose of a COVID-19 vaccine that they get.

Each employee who chooses to get vaccinated is also entered into a draw to win $5000.

"The reason we are doing this is to get shots in people's arms so that we can protect everyone around us," said Mario Recchia, the vice president of operations for Decast Limited. "So that's really the big focus. We are fortunate our staff is mainly healthy young people working, and the vaccine is important to protect them and their families and everyone around them."

As of Friday, 15 per cent of the companies workforce had been vaccinated.