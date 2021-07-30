BARRIE, ONT. -- For a second straight week, Simcoe Muskoka reported a slight uptick in COVID-19 case counts.

According to the health unit, there were 23 infections logged this week, matching the number of cases last week - a 44 per cent increase over the week of July 11, where there were 16 cases.

On Friday, eight new cases were logged in Georgian Bay (3), Clearview (2), Wasaga Beach (1), Barrie (1), and Bradford (1).

Dr. Colin Lee said the jump in positive tests was expected with more lenient restrictions in Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan.

"There are just more people getting physically closer to each other and to different people, and that, of course, allows the virus to potentially jump from an infected person to someone who isn't," explained Simcoe Muskoka's associate medical officer of health.

Lee said the Delta variant dominated every positive case this week. "It is two and a half times more contagious."

VACCINATIONS IN SIMCOE MUSKOKA

Currently, 69 per cent of eligible residents have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56 per cent are considered fully immunized.

Dr. Lee said public health was working diligently to get the shot into as many arms as possible.

"We can do it. There will be cases, but they will be limited. That is what we're trying to do," Lee said.

He added that this week is the last week for students 12 and older to get their first dose in order to be fully vaccinated when school starts in roughly five weeks.

Second shots are only available 28 days after the first, and Lee pointed out it takes two weeks for the vaccine to take effect.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only shot approved for the 12 to 17 age group.

WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic

29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm



Holly Community Centre

171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

11 am - 5pm



Canada Summit Centre

20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm

Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm



Rotary Place Arena

100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm



Bob Fallis Arena

2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford

12 pm - 5 pm



SUNDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic

29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -4 pm



Innisfil Rec Centre

7315 Yonge Street

11 am - 5 pm



North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre

527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

11 am – 1 pm



Rotary Place Arena

100 University Ave., Orillia

10 pm - 4 pm



MONDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic

29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

10 am -6 pm



Innisfil Rec Centre

7315 Yonge Street

11 am - 5 pm



Penetanguishene Memorial Arena

61 Maria St.

11 am – 3 pm



Rotary Place Arena

100 University Ave., Orillia

10 am - 4:30 pm



New Tecumseth Recreation Centre

7300 Industrial Pkwy, Alliston

12 pm – 5 pm



Residents need to bring a health card, list of medications and dress appropriately as there may be a wait outdoors.



Walk-in appointments are available while supplies last.