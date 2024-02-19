BARRIE
Barrie

    • Upside-down car grabs police attention

    An OPP cruiser in this undated file photo. An OPP cruiser in this undated file photo.
    Share

    Rolling your car into a ditch is one sure-fire way of getting police attention.

    Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were driving along Highway 6 in the Georgian Bluffs when they came upon an upside-down car in a ditch at 10:23 p.m., Friday.

    Speaking with the uninjured driver, police determined the 22-year-old Georgian Bluffs resident was impaired.

    They are now facing impaired driving charges, have had their car impounded and are suspended from driving for 90 days.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News