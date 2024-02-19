Upside-down car grabs police attention

Rolling your car into a ditch is one sure-fire way of getting police attention.

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were driving along Highway 6 in the Georgian Bluffs when they came upon an upside-down car in a ditch at 10:23 p.m., Friday.

Speaking with the uninjured driver, police determined the 22-year-old Georgian Bluffs resident was impaired.

They are now facing impaired driving charges, have had their car impounded and are suspended from driving for 90 days.