Upcycling your goods for the greater good

Two years later and finally “good junk day” is back.

Now called New to Me Day, some Barrie residents may remember the days of visiting front lawns of people who were simply offering their goods free to the first lucky passerby.

On June 11, Barrie residents ccan place their unwanted items at the curb early in the morning and bring them back in at night if they remain unwanted.

The rules of engagement are:

Do some spring cleaning and gather up items around your home that are no longer needed but that other people might like to have, such as toys, books, furniture, sporting goods, small appliances, tools, art, etc.

Add the New To Me Poster to show that your items are free to take and/or share your items on the city's Facebook page starting June 10 with the #NewToMe hashtag.

Look for free treasures curbside, around your neighbourhood.

New to Me Day helps the city and its residents support a circular economy by keeping items in use longer and preventing their unnecessary end of life at the landfill.

New to Me runs from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 11.

There will be no special municipal collection for forgotten goods.

If residents need to get rid of items, they can visit Barrie’s landfill site for more information on properly doing so.