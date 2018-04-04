

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The OPP says up to 50 vehicles are involved in a crash on Highway 400 in Barrie.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway, north of Bayfield Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Multi vehicle collision #Hwy400 SB blocked at Bayfield Road. Up to 50 vehicles involved. Updates to follow

Exit at Duckworth St. to avoid delays — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 4, 2018

Emergency crews are now on scene. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says there are no serious injuries.

The southbound lanes of the highway are currently closed between Duckworth Street and Bayfield. Drivers are being asked to get off the highway at the Duckworth exit.

Schmidt says the cause of the crash is believed to be weather related. Barrie and the surrounding area have been dealing with whiteout conditions all day.