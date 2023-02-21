Up to 25cm could blanket the region: Here's when to expect it

Environment Canada released a special weather statement and winter storm watch for parts of central Ontario.

A wintry mix of snow and ice pellets with a combination of freezing rain is expected to hit the area Wednesday night into Thursday.

The Colorado low could bring a combination of precipitation that may fall heavily at times leading to hazardous winter travel conditions. Precipitation may also mix with freezing rain in some areas.

There remains some uncertainty for the exact location, timing, and accumulations of snow and ice pellets.

But the national weather agency advises to be prepared for poor weather conditions in:

Barrie

Collingwood

Hillsdale

Dufferin

Innisfil

New Tecumseth

Angus

Shelburne

Mansfield

Northern Dufferin County

Owen Sound

Blue Mountains

Midland

Orillia

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow and ice pellets.

Environment Canada warns there may be a significant impact on travel in the region.