Up to 20cm of snowfall expected for parts of Simcoe County this week

January is going out with a winter blast.

Environment Canada predicts the unseasonable weather to come to an end this week across parts of Simcoe County.

Residents in the areas of Innisfil, Angus, and New Tecumseth should brace for significant snowfall that may make travel difficult Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

The national weather agency posted a special weather statement on Monday afternoon, noting "rapidly accumulating snow" by mid-week

It anticipates up to 20 centimetres possible, with reduced visibility on the roads.

"A Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario," Environment Canada states on its website.