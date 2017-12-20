Featured
Up to 10 centimetres of snow possible
Vehicles travel along a stretch of Highway 400 on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 3:57PM EST
More snow is on the way, as people start their holiday travel plans.
A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada is forecasting five to 10 centimetres for most of central and southern Ontario. Snow is expected to start falling by Thursday afternoon and taper off by Friday morning.
This statement has been issued for:
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
- Caledon
- City of Toronto
Visibility on roads and highways is expected to be low.
Environment Canada says the further south you go in Ontario, the higher the risk of freezing rain.
