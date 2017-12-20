

CTV Barrie





More snow is on the way, as people start their holiday travel plans.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada is forecasting five to 10 centimetres for most of central and southern Ontario. Snow is expected to start falling by Thursday afternoon and taper off by Friday morning.

This statement has been issued for:

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Caledon

City of Toronto

Visibility on roads and highways is expected to be low.

Environment Canada says the further south you go in Ontario, the higher the risk of freezing rain.

