BARRIE -- The removal of ice huts from local waterways is a sure sign that winter is winding down.

Terry Goy, of Goy Fish Huts, says it's easy to hear the ice cracking as the mild weather moves in. "It's expanding right now. It will move 12 inches today."

While walking near a hut and ATV, Goy's foot easily crushed through the ice, demonstrating how it isn't just cracking, it's weakening too, creating unpredictable conditions.

The recent rain and rise in temperatures have forced many local ice hut operators to get huts off the lake early.

"By this weekend, this could all be open water right here, and I won't get the huts off... so better I do it now," Goy said.

The seasonal message from the OPP, ' No ice is safe ice,' rings true as shorelines thin and massive pressure cracks appear.

"Every year, needless, preventable tragedies occur on our area ice surfaces," states a release by the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the OPP.

Provincial police encourage anyone travelling out onto the ice to take the necessary precautions, like wearing survival clothing, carrying a fully charged cell phone and tell someone where you are heading.

Local police marine units are reminding people that conditions along the shoreline can quickly change from the time you venture out to the time you return.

The deadline for permanent huts to be removed from the ice is this Sunday, March 15th.

With files from CTV's Rob Cooper