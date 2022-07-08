Unknown substance released into air inside tent filled with hundreds at festival: YRP

Police hope to identify those responsible for releasing a substance inside a tent filled with hundreds of people at a festival in York Region.

Police are asking for photos, videos or witnesses of the incident that happened at the Strawberry Festival in Whitchurch-Stouffville around 9:45 p.m. on July 2.

They say multiple calls reported pepper spray, bear repellent, or a stink bomb had been discharged inside the tent with about 700 people inside.

Witnesses told police a group of teens may have been responsible.

"It has not been determined for certain what the substance was that was released into the air; however, the effects were temporary, and there have been no long-term issues," York Regional Police stated in a release.

Police request anyone with information to contact the criminal investigations unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7541, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.