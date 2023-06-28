Unknown man approaches girls walking home several times in Bradford

Police are appealing to the public for help identifying a man accused of approaching two girls multiple times in Bradford.

Police say in the past week, an unknown man has approached two girls walking home from school in the area of Maplegrove Avenue and Catania Avenue three different times.

According to police, the man verbally interacted with the girls.

He is described as 20 to 30 years old with tan skin, roughly six feet tall, a slim build, short black hair and a stubble-length goatee, wearing dark clothing.

Police ask anyone who has had a similar interaction with a suspicious man or has information, including security or dash cam video, is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.