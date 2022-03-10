Unique project showcases the incredible impact of a rescue dog
"It's a social impact photography project."
Jennifer Pegg, Pet Valu co-owner, is "honoured" that her store in Bradford is the first stop for the 'Don't You Want Me Project' national tour.
"I will admit, when I read some of these stories the first time, it did bring a tear to my eye, and it just brought the love into my heart to see how this all turned out," Pegg said.
Through photography and stories, the tour showcases the struggles of the resilient LGBTQ+ community and the positive impacts their rescue dogs had on their lives.
"It's just a natural partnership because we believe fully in how animals bring love, unconditional love, into your life," Pegg said.
"With everything that we've gone through in the last couple of years, we've lost some of that interconnection with each other, that actually the bond between human and animal has increased," she added.
On Saturday, the project's co-founder, Jack Jackson, will be at the Pet Valu in Bradford between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., along with representatives from the Etobicoke Humane Society, in case someone wants to rescue their own animal.
"Anybody can come. There's no fee," Pegg said. "We just welcome everybody to come in and take a look."
The photos will be on display at the Bradford store until March 18.
The tour will also make stops in Toronto, St. Catherines, Vancouver, Calgary, and Halifax.
Complete information about the project is available here.
