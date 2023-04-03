Unique program pairs therapy dogs with struggling readers to boost skills

After a pause due to the pandemic, the Story Dogs of New Tecumseth program is back and ready to celebrate its 20th anniversary in June.

The program pairs students with trained therapy dogs for reading sessions and aims to help struggling readers between the ages of six and 10 boost their reading skills and confidence at New Tecumseth Public Library branches..

The program's founder, Carolyn Milne, said the positive impact that Story Dogs has had on the community over the years has been exciting.

"You don't really know at the time, but down the road, you've been around long enough, then you hear all these stories about coming to the library to read to a dog made the person a success," she said.

The program is volunteer-run, with individuals like Margaret Rudnitski, a retired teacher.

"I'm really new. I've only had two sessions so far, but I just love it," Rudnitski said. "The combination of reading and being together with a dog and the children was perfect."

The eight-week program is free, making it accessible to families who may not have the means to afford other reading programs.