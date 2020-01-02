BARRIE -- Christmas has come and gone, but Christmas trees remain a focal point in the community of Alliston.

Over 150 trees are being piled up at the Riverdale Park for a Christmas tree bonfire.

"We started this over 30 years ago; it's just a great annual event. Family come out and enjoy the fire, and it's just a chance to get together at the beginning of the New Year and celebrate," said David Green, a rotary club member.

The more than 20-foot fire will be on full display Friday night at 6:30.

For those who weren't able to get their tree out to the curb in time, the county will be doing bi-weekly tree pickup throughout January.

The Procyon Wildlife Centre in Beeton is also taking Christmas tree donations to help better the lives of injured animals in the surrounding area.

"We use all-natural enrichments for our animals so that we prepare them for when they are being released," said Debra Spilar, Procyon Wildlife director.

Spilar adds the trees play a significant role in nurturing the animals back to full health.

"They need to climb trees; the squirrels eat the trees, and it's part of their food as well," she said.

The registered charity relies on donations like the one they received today from Michael Dica, owner of Town Bloom Garden Centre.

"We were contacted and asked if we would mind donating and we said, of course, instead of it going to landfill, let's put it to better use," he said.

Anyone wishing to donate a Christmas tree to the Beeton wildlife centre can bring it to 6441 7th Line, east of Tottenham Road, and leave it beside the shed near the road.