Unique nativity scene returns to Barrie neighbourhood

After taking a break for a few years, a Barrie man has brought back his passion for celebrating the true spirit of Christmas.

For three months, Tony Santos has been preparing a one-of-a-kind nativity scene. It's a tradition that dates back to his childhood and now mesmerizes his two grandchildren.

"He has loved to do this ever since he was a little kid," says his wife, Maria. "He used to do it with the family back home, and then we did something as well when he came here."

The display features hundreds of unique figurines and even includes running water in some portions. It takes up half of his two-car garage. The family, who are self-described Christmas enthusiasts, simply want to spread positivity throughout the community.

"He does this not only for us, not only for family, it's for the neighbours and all the people who want to come and see," says Santos.

The display is lit up nightly and can be found on Mayfair Drive.