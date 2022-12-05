Unique nativity scene returns to Barrie neighbourhood

A Barrie man has once again put out a nativity scene that takes months to create (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie). A Barrie man has once again put out a nativity scene that takes months to create (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge

A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.

Musk's Neuralink faces U.S. federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests

Elon Musk's Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver