Unique land art installation celebrates Town of Innisfil's bicentennial

A local artist inspired by the Town of Innisfil's Irish heritage created a labyrinth to celebrate the town's bicentennial.

Innisfil ideaLAB and Library teamed up with the town to have Denis Bolohan design the Tree of Life, which is best appreciated from above.

A Tree of Life labyrinth is created by local artist Denis Bolohan in Innisfil, Ont. (Courtesy: Innisfil ideaLAB & Library/Town of Innisfil)

Bolohan completed the unique living artwork on the grounds adjacent to the Cookstown Branch to "uplift the spirits of residents."

Bolohan has been creating site-specific land works for over three decades. His work includes snow sculptures, fire sculptures, and crop and grass labyrinths.

Local artist Denis Bolohan strolls through his creation, a Tree of Life labyrinth, on the grounds of the Cookstown Branch in Innisfil, Ont. (Courtesy: Innisfil ideaLAB & Library/Town of Innisfil/Facebook)

Residents are encouraged to walk the patterns of the labyrinth, starting at the roots and wandering to the upper crown and finishing at the heart of the trunk, for a 1.3-kilometre stroll.

