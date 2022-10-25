Unique initiative will honour veterans in Orangeville
The Town of Orangeville is honouring veterans with a unique initiative this year.
Since January, community members have been knitting and crocheting poppies to cover the clock tower.
Orangeville resident Laura Austin is the community leader behind the poppy project.
"The genesis of the project came about with a friend of mine from Stouffville showing me a poppy she had crocheted because they were initiating this artistic project to adorn their clock tower in Stouffville. I thought, wow, what an incredible way to pay respects to our vets," she said.
After the town gave its approval, Austin reached out to the Orangeville Public Library for a collaboration.
"This is a grassroots initiative supported by the library, and the library allowed the public to participate," said Orangeville Public Library CEO Darla Fraser.
Community members knit and crochet poppies to honour veterans in Orangeville, Ont. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)
Over 3,200 poppies have been made so far, surpassing their initial goal of 2,022. On Tuesday, volunteers started attaching the poppies to mesh panels to be installed on the clock tower.
"On Remembrance Day, our war vets actually walk past the clock tower on the way to the cenotaph," explained Austin.
Over 100 individuals contributed to the project, including church groups, local brownies and scouts, seniors groups, the Lord Dufferin Centre, Orange thREADS, and the horticultural society.
"I thought it would be a great project," said Ruby Doan, Tweedsmuir Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Doan added that her group contributed over 225 poppies. She said each one took a few hours to make, but they were excited to be involved.
"One lady said that she just sat and watched the blue jays game and her motivation was just to keep knitting and crocheting," she said.
The poppy panels will be placed on the clock tower with a cherry picker sometime in early November. Austin said they plan to keep the poppies and make this a yearly tradition.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
Email from RCMP commissioner shows there were alternatives to Emergencies Act that weren't used
Documents submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission show RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki did not believe officials had employed "all available tools" to dismantle the anti-mandate protests in Ottawa, prior to the Emergencies Act being invoked.
DEVELOPING | Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
Minister rejects Rogers-Shaw deal, sets conditions for Freedom Mobile sale
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he will not approve the proposed deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., though he left the door open to a revised deal.
Hockey Canada will not collect participants' fee for 2022-23 season
Hockey Canada says it will not collect a participant assessment fee for the upcoming season. Several provincial organizations had already withheld those fees from Hockey Canada in the wake of an ongoing scandal that has embroiled the national sports body for months.
FIRST-PERSON | Don Martin on the voicemail from his doctor, 'a very bad sign of something terribly amiss'
A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. His physician needed to chat urgently that very day. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis, and his experience making his way through the health-care system in Ottawa.
Parliament Hill language interpreter sent to hospital, union blames lax headset rules
A parliamentary interpreter was sent to the hospital during a Senate committee meeting last Thursday, and a union blames that on a lax approach to wearing headsets during video conferencing.
Service Canada doubled its efforts in summer to reduce passport wait times; did it work?
After many Canadians were frustrated with long passport wait times earlier this year, Service Canada doubled its efforts by hiring more staff to expedite processing times. A CTVNews.ca analysis shows it led to an 87% increase in passports issued in October, compared to May, when the backlog was at its worst.
Atlantic
-
Mountie who recorded Lucki meeting first told investigators tape lost on stolen phone
An affidavit by an RCMP security investigator details how the force obtained recordings of a tense meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the Mounties' investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Audit after N.S. mass shooting reveals flaws in RCMP decommissioning of vehicles
Almost two years after the RCMP imposed a moratorium on the sale of its decommissioned vehicles, the police force has released an internal audit that uncovered a series of shortcomings.
-
Shifting market: Nova Scotia real estate sales slide as prices increase
Nova Scotia homeowners and potential buyers continue to adjust to a changing market - one vastly different than the same time last year.
Montreal
-
Judge in Quebec racial profiling case orders end to random traffic stops
A Quebec Superior Court judge has invalidated laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops. Justice Michel Yergeau ruled Tuesday on a constitutional challenge to random stops, writing that racial profiling exists and that it's a reality that weighs heavily on Black people.
-
Family of woman found dead on ER floor asks Quebec coroner to reopen investigation
The family of an 86-year-old woman who was found dead on the floor of a Montreal-area emergency room last year is calling for a new investigation into the circumstances of her death following the release of a coroner's report.
-
Man fatally shot in Laval had links to organized crime, drug trafficking: reports
An investigation is underway Tuesday after a 66-year-old man was found shot and killed in a commercial parking lot. Multiple reports say he was Vincenzo Armeni, who was known to police. His identity is yet to be officially confirmed by law enforcement, but a spokesperson for provincial police (SQ) said they've taken over the investigation because it's related to organized crime.
Ottawa
-
Rise of respiratory virus a reminder of Ottawa parent's nightmare experience
The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario admitted an average of just over two RSV patients in the month of October, pre-pandemic. In the years since, that number has ballooned, climbing to 29 this month, and a record-setting 62 admittances in October 2021.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ford, Jones to challenge Emergencies Act inquiry summons in court
Ontario Premier Doug and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones will challenge a summons to appear before a commission investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Voter fatigue, acclamations blamed for low voter turnout in 2022 municipal elections
Voter turnout in Monday night’s municipal elections could be some of the worst on record, as numbers on Tuesday showed the percentage of people who didn't bother to vote.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ford, Jones to challenge Emergencies Act inquiry summons in court
Ontario Premier Doug and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones will challenge a summons to appear before a commission investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-levelled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
-
Nikki Kaur fired from Brampton city hall job a day after losing mayoral bid to Patrick Brown
Nikki Kaur says she has been fired from her job at Brampton city hall a day after losing to Patrick Brown in the mayoral election.
Kitchener
-
'Sea of change': Majority of Waterloo politicians now women
With new faces embarking on a four-year tenure across Waterloo Region, the number of females representing the City of Waterloo has increased to nearly 80 per cent.
-
New Waterloo regional councillors make history
In a race full of new faces, two women elected to regional council Monday night have made history.
-
Natasha Salonen becomes first female mayor of Wilmot in dramatic council overhaul
In a dramatic overhaul, Wilmot voters have elected an entirely new township council – all of whom are newcomers to municipal politics.
London
-
London, Ont. man arrested for sexually-based offences following joint investigation
A 31-year-old man from London is facing a slew of criminal charges including child pornography, sexual assault and voyeurism following a joint investigation between law enforcement in London and Alberta.
-
Multi-vehicle crash near St. Thomas sends one to hospital
A four-vehicle crash on the outskirts of St. Thomas, Ont. sent one person to hospital Tuesday afternoon around 5:00 p.m.
-
'Bottom of the barrel': London, Ont. sees historically low voter turnout
The City of London saw historically low turnout for Monday's municipal election, local political science experts say. According to the city's unofficial results, roughly 71,000 ballots were cast in total, out of an eligible population of about 280,000 — it adds up to a little more than a 25 percent turnout.
Northern Ontario
-
After Monday’s vote, North Bay city council nears gender equality
As election results came in last night, it quickly became apparent that North Bay was going to have a strong female representation on council.
-
Sudbury powerlifter to compete at Special Olympics World Games in 2023
Sudbury powerlifter Josee Seguin will represent Canada at the Special Olympics World Games in 2023.
-
Two hurt in Maley Drive crash, Sudbury police say driver fled the scene
Greater Sudbury police say a 45-year-old suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning in the bush off of the Maley Drive extension after fleeing a single-vehicle collision.
Windsor
-
'That one vote can make the difference': Recount requested after single vote decision
A recount request has been submitted in Chatham-Kent after a South Kent candidate lost her seat by one vote Monday night.
-
Halloween Grinch on the loose: Several houses in west Windsor report stolen decorations
Homeowners in west Windsor are speaking out after their Halloween decorations were stolen.
-
Women step up to lead as mayors in Essex County
Rachel Noel has a warning following Monday’s election results — “men, watch out. It's a new generation coming up.”
Calgary
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith criticized for attending event in Brooks-Medicine Hat
A southern Alberta byelection, which could earn Premier Danielle Smith a seat in the legislature, is still a couple of weeks away, but questions are being raised over her presence at an event in the riding on Tuesday.
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arena
Premier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
State of glaciers in the Canadian Rockies is 'dire right now,' expert warns
A Canadian professor is warning many of the iconic glaciers in the Canadian Rockies will be gone in the coming decades.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Ukrainian bilingual school getting creative to deal with influx of students
With no end in sight to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more displaced people are coming to Saskatchewan and that influx is felt in a big way at the province’s only Ukrainian bilingual school.
-
Saskatoon bids farewell to $64 million construction season
The City of Saskatoon is ready to put another construction season behind it after extensive work to some of the city's busiest roads.
-
Sask. economists audit Moe's claims ahead of Wednesday's throne speech
Saskatchewan economists Joel Bruneau and Jason Childs are weighing in on some of Premier Scott Moe’s economic claims in advance of Wednesday’s throne speech.
Edmonton
-
This entire block in downtown Edmonton is for sale
Want to own an entire block in Alberta's capital? The province is taking offers. The 1.48 hectare (3.66 acre) site includes an old hospital, power house and a beautiful brick office building, all constructed almost 100 years ago.
-
Woman killed in Fort McMurray fire
Mounties in northern Alberta offered condolences Tuesday to the family and friends of a 34-year-old woman who died in a fire last weekend.
-
City looking at redevelopment of surface parking lots downtown
The Urban Planning Committee passed a motion Tuesday to explore options for phasing out some of downtown's surface parking lots.
Vancouver
-
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
-
Transition to 'Premier Eby' well underway, says new B.C. NDP leader's team
David Eby will be sworn in as B.C.’s new premier before the end of November, according to the co-chair of his transition team.
-
B.C. breast milk bank in need of donors to boost supplies for vulnerable newborns
A breast milk bank at B.C. Women’s Hospital which provides donated milk to neonatal intensive care units around the province is running low on supplies and is putting out a plea for more donors.