Unique initiative will honour veterans in Orangeville

The Town of Orangeville is honouring veterans with a unique initiative this year.

Since January, community members have been knitting and crocheting poppies to cover the clock tower.

Orangeville resident Laura Austin is the community leader behind the poppy project.

"The genesis of the project came about with a friend of mine from Stouffville showing me a poppy she had crocheted because they were initiating this artistic project to adorn their clock tower in Stouffville. I thought, wow, what an incredible way to pay respects to our vets," she said.

After the town gave its approval, Austin reached out to the Orangeville Public Library for a collaboration.

"This is a grassroots initiative supported by the library, and the library allowed the public to participate," said Orangeville Public Library CEO Darla Fraser.

Community members knit and crochet poppies to honour veterans in Orangeville, Ont. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)

Over 3,200 poppies have been made so far, surpassing their initial goal of 2,022. On Tuesday, volunteers started attaching the poppies to mesh panels to be installed on the clock tower.

"On Remembrance Day, our war vets actually walk past the clock tower on the way to the cenotaph," explained Austin.

Over 100 individuals contributed to the project, including church groups, local brownies and scouts, seniors groups, the Lord Dufferin Centre, Orange thREADS, and the horticultural society.

"I thought it would be a great project," said Ruby Doan, Tweedsmuir Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Doan added that her group contributed over 225 poppies. She said each one took a few hours to make, but they were excited to be involved.

"One lady said that she just sat and watched the blue jays game and her motivation was just to keep knitting and crocheting," she said.

The poppy panels will be placed on the clock tower with a cherry picker sometime in early November. Austin said they plan to keep the poppies and make this a yearly tradition.