Unique evening supports Big Brothers Big Sisters, and big fun

Barrie, Ont. -

The Canadian Tire 'Don't Worry, Be Appy' event offers an evening of fun and food from the comforts of home while supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Each ticket costs $100 (one per couple or group), and comes with a charcuterie board for two, a bottle of red or white wine, a virtual cocktail class, a box of treats valued at $55, and the opportunity to participate in a silent auction.

The event supports the youth mentoring programs offered by the North Simcoe Big Brothers Big Sisters agency.

There are only 75 tickets available for the 'Don't Worry Be Appy' event scheduled for Fri., Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The silent auction is happening now and runs through until Nov. 13 at 9 p.m., with all items donated by local businesses and artists

Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe serves youths between the ages of six to 18 through mentoring programs across Midland, Penetanguishene, Christian Islands, Tiny,Tay and Springwater townships.