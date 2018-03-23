

CTV Barrie





Barrie police needs the public’s help in finding a rare and unique collection of sterling silver pieces that were stolen.

Investigators say the pieces were taken from a home on Silver Trail, not far from St. Joan of Arc High School, sometime between October and the middle of January.

The pieces are part of the Franklin Mint sterling silver "Flags of the U.N." collection from 1974. The collection of silver pieces of varying sizes is believed to be worth several thousand dollars.

They were stored in a three drawer wooden display case, which was also taken along with attachable legs to convert the case into a display table.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.