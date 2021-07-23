BARRIE, ONT. -- A new birdwatching experience is happening bright and early Tuesday morning at the Wye Marsh in Midland.

The centre is hosting an early morning guided hike to see some birds before the centre opens, in partnership with ToDoOntario.

"It's one of the only opportunities people have to be in the Marsh early in the morning. A chance to come in while the animals and birds are still active," said Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre executive director Kim Hacker. "It's going to be really unique."

No experience is needed, and the centre will provide binoculars.

Participants also get to take home a keepsake birding guide.

After the hike, guests are treated to a breakfast at Mom's Restaurant.

Spaces are limited, and tickets are available here for the one-day event.