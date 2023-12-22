BARRIE
Barrie

    • Unexpected vehicle fire in Wasaga Beach

    Vehicle fire in Wasaga Beach Dec. 21, 2023. (Source: Sarah Bouabane) Vehicle fire in Wasaga Beach Dec. 21, 2023. (Source: Sarah Bouabane)

    There are good days, and then there is this.

    A driver was sitting at a bank in an older-model Jeep Liberty when the vehicle suddenly caught on fire.

    "A single occupant was in the driver's seat when an engine compartment fire started," said Wasaga Beach Fire Chief Craig Williams, "The occupant exited the car, and bystanders called 911."

    Williams said the call came in at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

    The Scotia Bank on Mosely Street was evacuated as a safety precaution.

    There were no injuries, but Williams said the Jeep was a total loss.

    He believes the cause is due to a mechanical defect.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza, U.S. abstains

    The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News