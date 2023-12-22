Unexpected vehicle fire in Wasaga Beach

There are good days, and then there is this.

A driver was sitting at a bank in an older-model Jeep Liberty when the vehicle suddenly caught on fire.

"A single occupant was in the driver's seat when an engine compartment fire started," said Wasaga Beach Fire Chief Craig Williams, "The occupant exited the car, and bystanders called 911."

Williams said the call came in at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Scotia Bank on Mosely Street was evacuated as a safety precaution.

There were no injuries, but Williams said the Jeep was a total loss.

He believes the cause is due to a mechanical defect.