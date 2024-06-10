Unexpected staffing shortage temporarily closes Collingwood hospital OB unit

An unexpected staffing shortage forced the temporary closure of the obstetrics unit at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on Monday.

The hospital released a notice pointing to a nursing staffing challenge as the reason.

Emergency services related to pregnancies will be available despite the closure, but new admissions will not.

Patients who require non-emergent services will be assessed and relocated to another hospital.

The unit is expected to reopen by 7 p.m.