Understanding the rise in sexually transmitted infections in Simcoe Muskoka
Despite a noticeable rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) across Simcoe County and Muskoka, health experts say there may be a simple explanation that doesn't require sounding the alarm.
"I think there are more and more people who are getting tested. So the more you get tested, the more you're going to uncover those infections that do not have symptoms," says the Associate Medical Officer of Health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), Dr. Colin Lee.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Chlamydia exposure has steadily risen in the region since the early 2000s, and cases of gonorrhea per year have nearly tripled since 2017, while the number of syphilis cases increased nine-fold.
Health experts believe the changing social climate is a significant factor.
"People are meeting each other more easily online and are hooking up more easily, I think," says Lee.
Medical experts are encouraging sexually active people to take advantage of free testing at local clinics, especially when between partners.
"There's a certain percentage of people who won't have symptoms and may never have symptoms. For instance, chlamydia, gonorrhea, it could be up to 30 per cent of the population," adds Lee.
The highest infection rate is seen in those between 15 and 24, with permanent partners less likely in high schools and post-secondary campuses.
"And particularly in women. Now it's more particularly in women just because, for some reason, they are more susceptible. Their cervix is more susceptible to being infected. It's not because they're having more partners than males," Lee explains.
Most STI tests require a simple urine sample, and the serious consequences of not getting tested, especially when symptom-free, only emphasize the importance.
"It's really important for them to get tested periodically, especially when they're changing partners because if untreated, it can lead to obviously a lot of pain like pelvic inflammatory disease but also infertility as well," cautions Lee.
Officials with Georgian College say they're in the early stages of starting potential pilot programming with SMDHU's sexual health services which will see public health bolster their support and physical presence on some of their campuses.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
13 per cent of Canadians consider moving because of wildfires: survey
About one in eight Canadians say they would consider moving elsewhere after the rise of wildfires and smoke in the past five years, according to a recent Angus Reid survey
B.C. woman looking for lone firefighter she says saved her home with garden hose
A British Columbia fire evacuee is looking for a solo firefighter she says saved her home from flames with a garden hose.
'Fire tornado' caught on camera by crews fighting B.C. blaze
An "incredibly rare" phenomenon called a fire whirl or fire tornado was caught on video by ground crews responding to a destructive blaze last week, according to the B.C. wildfire service.
LIVE | Fort Smith, Hay River areas the concern for crews as increasing fire behaviour 'imminent'
Early success holding fires around Yellowknife has allowed crews to focus on fires threatening Fort Smith, Kakisa and Hay River. Here's the latest.
King Charles III's first official British coins, Queen Elizabeth II's last auctioned
The inaugural British coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III, alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, were auctioned on Monday.
Ministers 'receptive' to cutting $15B in spending Anand says, Hajdu calls it 'an exercise in thoughtfulness'
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says her federal cabinet colleagues have been 'very receptive' to the plan for all ministers to find $15 billion in spending cuts across government departments, as one of her colleagues vows to protect service programs from getting the axe.
3 injured, 1 critically after explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Authorities are investigating an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and left three people hospitalized, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
Atlantic
-
'Bruce, go get her!': N.S. off-duty police officer pulls stranger from raging river
A Nova Scotia policeman is being hailed as a hero for a selfless act that may have saved someone's life.
-
New Halifax transit safety bylaw aims to reduce incidents of on-board violence
Halifax’s transit safety bylaw passed its second reading in front of city council Tuesday.
-
Saint John Energy says recent outages are due to NB Power transmission line
Saint John Energy says there have been four service interruptions on the same transmission line since August 7.
Montreal
-
Fire department raises safety concerns with City of Montreal proposal to ban cars from Camillien-Houde Way
A City of Montreal proposal to ban cars and trucks — including emergency vehicles — from Camillien-Houde Way on Mount Royal is raising safety concerns with the fire department.
-
Minor in critical condition after report of drowning in Montreal North
A minor was rushed to hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after paramedics were called to a report of a drowning in Montreal North.
-
Fundraiser underway for family of slain West Island mother
A fundraising campaign is underway for the mother and children of a West Island woman killed in an apparent femicide.
Ottawa
-
City staff urge council to send Carling high-rise proposal back to committee over improper notification to feds
Ottawa city council is being asked to send a controversial proposal for two high-rise towers across from the Central Experimental Farm back to committee because the federal government wasn't given adequate notice about the meeting where the plan was approved.
-
Debate over future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway rages on as active use program winds down
Two weeks prior to the scheduled reopening of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway to cars on weekdays, the ongoing debate surrounding its usage continues.
-
Ottawa Mission facing influx of refugees and asylum claimants
The Ottawa Mission is dealing with a major influx of refugees and asylum claimants who have nowhere else to go.
Toronto
-
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
-
Jamaican migrant workers sent back from Ontario farm after exposing conditions
Jamaican migrant workers were sent back to the Caribbean from a farm in Ontario earlier this month after holding a one-day strike in protest of their workplace conditions.
-
'Right down the tubes': Toronto senior regrets paying $55,000 for 'poor' roofing job
A Scarborough senior said roofers came to his door and told him he had serious roofing problems that needed to be repaired right away.
Kitchener
-
'I would not have said that to her': Defence continues questioning former neurologist about individual sexual assault allegations
The sexual assault trial of former neurologist Jeffrey Sloka has surpassed two straight weeks of the defence questioning the doctor about all 50 allegations made against him.
-
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
-
Downtown Kitchener encampment growing, COVID housing program slated to end this month
It appears the population at the Victoria and Weber Street encampment in downtown Kitchener is starting to grow after being reduced to fewer than a dozen tents earlier this year.
London
-
Restaurant owner in critical condition following vicious assault
The front steps of The Curry House are overflowing with flowers and notes of support as Owen Sound tries to come to grips with an assault that left the recent immigrant with life-threatening injuries.
-
What is affordable housing? Province updating definition to ease access to construction incentives
The provincial government will soon clarify the term 'affordable housing' in an effort to get more units constructed.
-
WATCH
WATCH | CTV News gets first look at new southern Ontario Amazon facility
After two years of construction, Amazon can see the finish line at its robotics fulfilment centre (YXU1) in Southwold Township, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say
Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.
-
North Bay man accused of attacking couple, having fake money
A 43-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after an altercation with a couple he didn't know, police say.
-
Northern Ont. teacher faces discipline over anti-COVID, anti-immigration posts
A northern Ontario teacher with some strong views on current events is facing a disciplinary hearing this fall.
Windsor
-
'It’s just like running into a brick wall' Sandwich Towne business owners irate with impending street closure
Windsor politicians say there is a “disturbing development” that will close Sandwich Street to traffic.
-
Grand Cantina reopens in Walkerville as neighborhood revitalization continues
The opening of The Grand Cantina in its new location in Walkerville is just the latest in a series of efforts to revitalize the distillery district.
-
Two Highway 401 collisions under investigation: OPP
A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent will be closed for several hours Tuesday as OPP investigate two collisions involving transport trucks the area.
Calgary
-
City involved after windowpane tumbles from downtown Calgary apartment building
The city has stepped in after a large windowpane fell 120 metres from a high-rise apartment building in Calgary's downtown west end. Tenants say the landlord did nothing about it for days.
-
Memories at Marv's: Diamond Valley diner to close up shop for good
Marv's Classic Soda Shop is in its final days as a 1950s-themed destination for burgers, milkshakes and candy in the heart of the southern Alberta community now called Diamond Valley.
-
'Definitely an increase': Animal rescue shelter hit by rising food costs
The price of caring for orphaned and injured wildlife has gone up at the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
COVID no longer the top concern heading into new school year
As the school year quickly approaches, COVID-19 is not the biggest concern for the first day of classes like it has been the last couple of years. That, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Saskatoon police board says officers often 'left with no place to take people'
Saskatoon’s police board is calling on the provincial government to do more to support the city’s most vulnerable population.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton Mall shooting: What's known, what's not
Two groups exchanged gunfire, injuring at least three, in a parking lot at West Edmonton Mall Monday evening, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Culprit at large as Edmonton police investigate collision involving stolen Jeep northeast of downtown
Edmonton police are seeking a culprit in a collision involving a stolen vehicle at an intersection northeast of downtown.
-
Warning issued after cougar spotted in Leduc
Leduc RCMP is issuing a warning after a cougar was spotted within city limits.
Vancouver
-
B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
-
No significant fire growth in the Shuswap, but tension between officials and residents is rising
Helicopters were back in the air dropping buckets in the North Shuswap Tuesday after they were grounded for several days due to low visibility brought on by heavy smoke. Another battle is raging alongside the wildfire fight—one between officials, and residents who feel they’ve been abandoned.
-
'Fire tornado' caught on camera by crews fighting B.C. blaze
An "incredibly rare" phenomenon called a fire whirl or fire tornado was caught on video by ground crews responding to a destructive blaze last week, according to the B.C. wildfire service.