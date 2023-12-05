BARRIE
Barrie

    • Unbuckled beginner driver stopped in R.I.D.E. check with open alcohol in car

    Ontario Provincial Police conduct a R.I.D.E. spot check. (File Image/Source: OPP) Ontario Provincial Police conduct a R.I.D.E. spot check. (File Image/Source: OPP)

    A novice driver from Barrie is facing a slew of charges after going through a R.I.D.E. spot check in Oro-Medonte.

    Officers conducting the spot check shortly after midnight on Saturday on Ridge Road said the driver wasn't buckled up and had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

    The 27-year-old man was promptly arrested and taken to a local police station for further investigation.

    Police charged the accused with impaired driving with a blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and being a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

    He is also facing charges of failing to properly wear a seatbelt, failing to surrender his licence, and driving with open liquor.

    He was released on an undertaking and has a court appearance scheduled for next month to answer to the charges.

