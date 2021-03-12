BARRIE, ONT. -- Building inspectors are examining the damage done to a commercial building in Midland after a recycling truck crashed into it Friday morning.

Police are investigating how the unattended truck reversed into the building on the north side of Hugel Avenue from Borsa Lane while picking up recycling.

When officers arrived, they say the recycling truck was resting against the building's front exterior wall at the corner of Hugel and Borsa.

Inspectors and Midland bylaw officers are assisting with the investigation. A safety perimeter is set up around the building because of the "significant structural damage."

Police have closed the area until the structural integrity of the building is checked.

No one was injured.