EVERETT, ONT. -- There was a notable presence of fire crews this afternoon in Everett.

Firefighters were responding to a blaze at the General Store on Main Street around 4:30 pm.

Adjala Tosorontio Fire Chief John Krayetski says the fire started in the kitchen at the back of the building.

"There was some pretty extensive damage to the rear kitchen and living area of the house. All occupants were out on our arrival there were no injuries," the Chief commented.

Before crews arrived on the scene, there was a display of good samaritan acts as those nearby grabbed fire extinguishers to do what they could to help knock down the flames.

Oil left unattended was said to be the cause of the fire. The road was closed while cleanup and an investigation took place. At this time, the fire is not deemed to be suspicious.