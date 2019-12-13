BARRIE -- Generally, when you hear the word 'missing' in media reports, we immediately assume it's a missing person. We hear of police searches and, hopefully, a happy conclusion.

Sometimes it can mean missing pets, missing SD cards or cameras with irreplaceable memories.

And through the power of community passion, social media, and sometimes even putting these stories on television, people are reunited with their lost items.

Some stories need a voice because the 'missing' doesn't have one.

Inside the North Division of South Simcoe Police, one chair has remained occupied since late Thursday night.

Saved by a passerby in the area of Yonge Street and the 7th Line, Innisfil, a massive pink teddy bear remains alone, missing from its home and in serious need of a nickname.

Some officers have given her a casual high-five, others stopped for a photo, but now it is up to you to help bring 'Teddy' (for lack of a better nickname) home.

If you've lost this giant pink teddy bear, or know someone who has, the police want to hear from you.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is always an option to help police return 'Teddy' to her home.

She is still in good repair, but probably in need of a hug.