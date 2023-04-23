Ukrainians in Barrie give back through community cleanup

After spending over a year in their adopted homes, a group of Ukrainian refugees are giving back to the Barrie community.

Dozens of Ukrainians banded together on Sunday to pick up trash throughout city parks as part of earth day events across Ontario.

"When I came here, I was under so much stress to deal with the situation, so I started organizing community get-togethers just to meet up with others like myself," said Kseniia Tymchenko, who organized the cleanup on Sunday. "But we received so much generosity when we came here, that level of kindness I never met before and we wanted to say thank you."

One of those participating in Sunday's cleanup was Anastasia Koliesnikova, who decided it would make an excellent day for her and her son.

"We want to show that Ukrainian people are ready to do something," Koliesnikova said. "We didn't come to take something, we came to give something also."

Most of the group was given shelter at IOOF Seniors Homes in Barrie when they initially came to the country.

They were partly helped in securing apartments by Janie Harris, a community volunteer.

"We still have more people coming to the country and region, and the need is urgent," Harris told CTV News. "We really need units, foster homes that are willing to take in newcomers for a short time."

Tymchenko added that she is looking to organize more community events to give back to Barrie and Simcoe County in the future.