Ukrainians find work in Collingwood through rural employment program
After leaving the destruction left by the war in Ukraine, four refugees have been able to find employment and shelter in Simcoe County.
Katya Lavrynenko and her husband Mykola Maslov came to Canada with her brother, Slava Lavrynenko and cousin Vasyl Medvid on May 10, settling with a family in Severn.
Through the Newcomer Centre of Peel, a non-profit in Mississauga, they secured jobs in property maintenance in Collingwood.
"There's been good people here, friendly. All of Canada have been very good people and friendly," said Katya Lavrynenko. "This is what we did back home, so it's been easy to adjust."
But the four haven't forgotten what life they left behind.
"It was a simple place where we could spend our time, maybe go to a bar," Lavrynenko added. "But all cities were, was destroyed."
They left family, friends and pets to escape to Canada and hope to send some money back home to help.
Through their employer, Property Valet, they've also been supplied housing in the Blue Mountains.
"We had a property available and felt it was the right thing to do," said Sean Landreth, president. "They were also doing this type of work back home, so to be able to transition them here and then be doing what they've known to do is great for them. They feel comfortable with it."
Their story is similar to over 100 Ukrainians that the Newcomer Centre of Peel has helped through its rural employment program.
The goal is to help refugees settle in rural communities with gainful employment while simultaneously filling workforce gaps in those same places.
"To be honest, work hasn't been a challenge for them to come across, but housing definitely is," said Neil Harris, Newcomer Centre of Peel. "Housing doesn't happen overnight, but there are a lot of great volunteers willing to take displaced Ukrainians in."
Meanwhile, while Lavrynenko and her family intend to stay here for their three-year work permit, they are already thinking about their long-term goal.
"We don't want to stay," Labrynenko added. "We want to earn money to be able to restore our country to what it once was."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Maryland shooting: Gov. reports 3 potential deaths, state trooper wounded
A shooting at a business in western Maryland left multiple victims Thursday and the suspect wounded a state trooper in the pursuit that followed, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
Putin compares self to monarch, foreign fighters face death
Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.
BoC warns mortgage payments could be up to 45% higher for some borrowers by 2025
High household debt and elevated housing prices have become bigger vulnerabilities in the past year, but the economy can still handle the rising interest rates needed to tame inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded
Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
N.B. gas prices hit a new record high, sparking blame game in the legislature
Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick, where the maximum price of regular self-serve jumped by 8.3 cents overnight. The maximum price now sits at 219.6 cents per litre.
-
Nova Scotia reports 21 new COVID-19-related deaths, rise in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in hospitalizations and a drop in cases in its weekly COVID-19 update.
Montreal
-
Training was poor before worker was fatally crushed at Montreal ferris wheel, safety board finds
Riley Valcin, 22, was clearing snow from the drive mechanism while the wheel was in operation and was caught in the machinery. The board says the area where Valcin died should never have been accessible to workers.
-
Quebec bill to expand medical assistance in dying will not be passed
With one day left in the parliamentary session, the Quebec government is not moving forward with its bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying (MAID).
-
Three shootings in less than six hours in Montreal
Montreal police is investigating three shootings in various areas of Montreal, one of which left a person injured.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa public school board's new dress code allows students to 'show your style'
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board approved updates to the Safe Schools Policies this spring, which includes an updated dress code and School District Code of Conduct.
-
Ottawa hospitals keeping mandatory masking rules in place as Ontario lifts mask mandate
CHEO, the Montfort Hospital and the Ottawa Hospital have all said masks will continue to be mandatory in the hospitals after Ontario lifts the mandatory mask requirements on Saturday.
-
City of Ottawa holding talks with feds on transferring ownership of Wellington Street
The city of Ottawa is holding "investigative discussions" with the federal government on potentially transferring ownership of Wellington Street following the "Freedom Convoy" occupation last winter.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body discovered at Toronto-area golf course, police say
Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a golf course west of Toronto on Thursday.
-
Popular Ontario ice cream company asks employee to remove 'offensive' flags from car after public outcry
A popular Ontario ice cream brand has asked an employee to remove 'offensive' flags after complaints surfaced on social media.
-
Air Canada cancels almost 10 per cent of flights at Toronto Pearson in first week of June
Air Canada cancelled almost 10 per cent of its flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport in the first week of June.
Kitchener
-
String of break-ins in Cambridge and Kitchener prompt warning from police
Waterloo regional police are warning businesses of break-ins targeting cash after several establishments were hit in Cambridge and Kitchener recently.
-
Police release photos of armed robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have released photos of four men they're looking to identify in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo region band honoured with provincial country music award
Some local musicians are swinging their way to a big win.
London
-
Breaking
Breaking | Child sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after fall from high-rise
London Police are investigating after a child reportedly fell from a high-rise, Thursday
-
Loaded gun and $250,000 worth of drugs seized in London, Ont.
A loaded handgun and $250,000 worth of drugs have been seized in London, according to police.
-
London man charged in luring investigation
London, Ont. police have laid charges as part of an internet luring investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Most of the oil spill in the Sault was on the ground, but some entered wastewater system
Ontario's Ministry of Environment said most of the oil spilled at Algoma Steel fell on the ground, but some also entered the city's wastewater system.
-
House at centre of Sudbury dispute listed for $9M
A legal analyst says selling a house that's in the middle of a legal dispute will be nearly impossible since it is "the literal nightmare of most buyers."
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
Windsor
-
Pride flag outside Windsor man's home allegedly pulled down by group of youth
When Windsor resident Dale Burkholder stepped outside his home to check his mail this week, he noticed something odd about the flag pole that's attached to the porch.
-
NWT family embarks on journey to Windsor to 'get the answers' about daughters' death in jail
Delilah Blair’s mother and aunt are about to drive to Windsor, a 3,000-kilometre trek, to arrive in time for a scheduled inquest.
-
Pickleball courts open in Tecumseh
The Town of Tecumseh had the grand opening of the new, 10-court Zekelman Pickleball Courts at Lacasse Park on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Kenney says AHS must find out what went wrong with response to Calgary dog attack
The head of Alberta Health Services shared more details on the EMS response to a fatal dog attack in Calgary earlier this week, but Premier Jason Kenney says the time it took for paramedics to get there was 'inadequate.'
-
Business owners, area residents raise concerns as public toilet sits closed for repairs
A public toilet in Tomkins Park that costs the City of Calgary $50,000 per year to operate is closed for repairs, causing concerns for nearby business owners and residents now that the area has became a legal site to consume alcohol.
-
Alberta teachers vote in favour of new deal in close vote
Alberta teachers voted in favour of accepting a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say many calls related to downtown shelter stem from 'discomfort' rather than crime
Jason Wattendorf can attest to the value of the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s downtown wellness shelter.
-
Nutrien to add hundreds of jobs in Sask.
Nutrien says it will be adding hundreds of jobs in Saskatchewan in a major ramp-up of potash production capacity.
-
Why you may be seeing yellow 'dust' in Saskatoon
If you've noticed a thin yellow dusting of pollen in Saskatoon this spring — you're not alone.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton Mall jester from 90s resurfaces in 2022, reigniting memories of vintage Bourbon Street
One of West Edmonton Mall's jesters that either amused or haunted shoppers of the 1990s has resurfaced not far from its original home.
-
'Edmonton has begun to listen': Kenney claims victory after Sohi delivers 31-page safety plan
Alberta's premier took a shot at Edmonton City Council Thursday after the province received the "public safety plan" that it demanded.
-
Downtown shooting in May caused 'extremely high' risk to public: EPS
Edmonton police are still looking for information after a shooting in downtown Edmonton last month.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals falls to lowest level in 2 months
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has declined again, dropping below 400 for the first time since mid-April.
-
Woman charged in 'unprovoked' stabbings at Walmart, Superstore in Surrey
Charges have been approved against a 33-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed two people on two separate days in Surrey's Guildford area.
-
Sorry note left on overdue library book returned to Vancouver branch 51 years later
An overdue library book has been returned to a Vancouver branch, decades after it had been checked out.