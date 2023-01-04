Ukrainian kids displaced by war connect with nature in Canada

Twenty-five Ukrainian youths displaced by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war participated in various winter activities at the Tiffin Centre for Conservation.

The day began with the group singing the Ukrainian national anthem and some folk songs.

One of the highlights was the Christmas Bird Count for Kids, a citizen science project in which birding experts from Nature Barrie guided the youth on a hike through the forests at Tiffin to count birds.

The data collected will be submitted to Bird Studies Canada and included in the national Christmas Bird Count for Kids database.

"Connecting with nature and enjoying its beauty can bring peace and joy all around the world," said Naomi Saunders, Manager of Education at the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA).

"By providing this opportunity to play, create, and learn about nature here in Canada, we are also providing enrichment for future connections that can be made when participants are able to go back home," Saunders added.

During the hike, the children also learned how to track wildlife, how animals prepare for winter, and their adaptations and habitats.

They also had the opportunity to participate in disc golf at Tiffin's Goldilocks Disc Golf Course, which is a popular game in Ukraine.

In addition to these activities, they made nature-themed Indigenous crafts with the guidance of an Indigenous educator and learned about the importance of dream catchers and medicine pouches.

The kids also enjoyed roasting hotdogs and marshmallows over a fire pit.

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority and the Simcoe County District School Board, with funding from the Rotary Club of Barrie, hosted the event.

Nature Barrie, Joe's No Frills, Modern Music School, and Discy Chicks Disc Golf also contributed their time and resources to make the event successful.