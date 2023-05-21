Ukrainian community celebrates Vyshyvanka Day in Barrie

Barrie's Ukrainian community celebrated Vyshyvanka Day in Barrie on Sunday.

The international day seeks to preserve the Ukrainian folk tradition of creating and wearing embroidered clothes while honouring the Ukrainian culture regardless of where those of Ukrainian heritage call home.

The event was held at Meridian Place, where hundreds gathered to watch dance performances and listen to speeches.

"This is a day where we celebrate our tradition and culture, and we want people to celebrate around the world," said Oksana Yakusha, who helped to organize the Barrie event.

Yakusha says as Russia's war on Ukraine continues, she is hopeful that those participating in the Vyshyvanka Day celebrations will remember those who remain in Ukraine during the war.

"Ukraine needs support, the war continues, and it is a huge tragedy; when you support Ukraine, you support all of the democratic worlds," said Yakusha.

Traditionally Vyshyvanka Day is celebrated on the third Thursday of May.