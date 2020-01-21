BARRIE -- There is nothing quite like the feeling you get when you realize you have lost your wallet, but for an Innisfil woman, that feeling was taken to the next level after she lost her wallet containing $1,000 cash inside.

The woman reported the loss to South Simcoe Police on Thursday.

On Monday, an Uber driver from Bradford showed up at North Division in Innisfil to turn in a wallet he found in his uber.

Police called the Innisfil woman notifying her the wallet had been found, still containing the cash and her identification.