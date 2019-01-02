

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police have released a list containing the names of 22 motorists who were charged with impaired driving over the holidays.

Police say an Uber driver is among those charged. Officers say they received a call from a concerned citizen on New Year’s Eve about a possibly impaired driver.

They say the man pulled into a plaza parking lot on Hoover Park Drive in Whitchurch-Stouffville to pick up a passenger when police stopped him.

Dennis Romanin, 55, of Whitchurch-Stouffville was charged with impaired driving. Uber says he was not using his app at the time of the arrest.

York Regional Police listed the names of the 22 people charged with impaired-related driving between December 24 and Jan 1 on their website as part of a new initiative to stop offenders.