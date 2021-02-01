BARRIE, ONT. -- The U.K. COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in 39 cases across York Region, according to the municipality.

Three cases were detected in Newmarket, four in Georgina and King, five in Richmond Hill, and the most infections were recorded in Vaughan, with 12, and Markham with 11.

The municipality reports the cases are linked to 24 households, with close contact being the largest factor for the virus' spread.

"This further reinforces the need for everyone to stay home, limit trips outside of your home for essential reasons only and continue following all public health advice," stated a spokesperson for the Municipality of York.

While the variant remains a serious concern, the municipality says it's not aware of any long-term care home in York Region with cases of the U.K. strain, also known as the B.1.1.7 variant.

As of Monday, the new strain had also not been linked to any deaths in York.

The region has an isolation centre open for residents who need a place to isolate away from their families. The accommodation is free to eligible residents and located inside a hotel in southern York Region.