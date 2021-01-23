BARRIE, ONT. -- Public health officials confirm a new, more easily transmissible variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom has torn through Roberta Place Long-Term Care in Barrie.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says genome sequencing identified the U.K. B.1.1.7 variant in six swabs taken from the facility.

Since an outbreak was declared Jan. 8, 124 of 127 residents and 84 staff members have been sickened. Twenty-nine residents with the virus have died. Fifty-five cases of COVID-19 were identified in the first 48 hours of the outbreak.

"The rapid spread, high attack rate and the devastating impact on residents and staff at Roberta Place long-term care home has been heartbreaking for all," said Medical Officer of Health Charles Gardner. "Confirmation of the variant, while expected, does not change our course of action. We remain diligent in doing everything we can to prevent further spread."

Health officials revealed early this week that the home's first positive case was in a staff member who'd had close contact with someone who had recently travelled, though that traveller had not visited regions where new variants have been identified.

Residents and staff at the neighbouring Roberta Place Retirement Lodge received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine Friday. No cases of the virus have been identified at the retirement home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.