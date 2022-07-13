Two young drivers clocked speeding on county road in Simcoe County

Provincial police say two young drivers were stopped minutes apart for excessive speeding in Simcoe County.

OPP says an officer patrolling County Road 50 in Adjala-Tosorontio clocked a 22-year-old Alliston man travelling more than 60 km/h over the speed limit.

Minutes later, police say the officer's radar caught a 21-year-old Brampton woman driving 150 km/h through the same 80 km/h zone.

"These young drivers learned speeding doesn't save time," OPP posted to Twitter regarding the incidents.

Both drivers would have received an automatic stunt driving charge, which comes with a licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.