

The Canadian Press





AURORA - Two York Regional Police officers have been charged in a 10-month corruption investigation that police say led to drug-trafficking charges.

York Regional Police say Const. Richard Senior, 44, of Markham, Ont., faces 30 charges including attempted armed robbery of cocaine, theft of a police shotgun and trafficking cocaine and steroids.

Police allege Senior interfered in the prosecution of provincial offence notices and disclosing confidential police information.

York regional police say Const. Timur Timerbulatov, 36, of Whitchurch-Stoufville, Ont., has been charged with breach of trust and unauthorized use of a police computer.

They say Timerbulatov has been suspended with pay and Senior was held in custody pending a court appearance Thursday and will be suspended with pay if he's released.

York Chief Eric Jolliffe says the investigation was difficult and also led to charges against five others.