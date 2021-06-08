BARRIE, ONT -- South Simcoe Police Service are reminding the public about the importance of boating safety after rescuing two females from Lake Simcoe Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., police observed two female occupants in a yellow and black inflatable canoe struggling to paddle through half-metre waves, 200 metres off the shore of Big Cedar Point, Lake Simcoe.

The two occupants advised police that they had no idea where they were at the time of the stop but had launched the raft from Maple Road.

Police observed no life jackets, no safety equipment, no cell phones and open liquor on board.

Two Provincial Offences Notices were issued, and the two boaters were transported back to shore safely.