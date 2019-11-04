Two women accused of shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of clothing from an outlet mall in Innisfil face more than two dozen charges.

South Simcoe Police were called to the Tanger Outlets on Highway 89 on Saturday night after a loss prevention officer (LPO) reported the theft.

Police say the LPO attempted to stop the suspects, but they resisted and escaped in a vehicle.

Police say they stopped the vehicle along Highway 400 at Canal Road in Bradford and arrested the two women.

Officers say they seized clothing, decorative jewelry and tools used to thwart security devices on merchandise.

A 54-year-old Mississauga woman and a 38-year-old North York woman face a total of 26 charges, including two counts of escaping lawful custody.