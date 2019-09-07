

Staff, CTV Barrie





Two woman are facing multiple charges after discharging a bear spray type subtance at a local hotel.

According to police, it happened on Saturday afternoon on the second floor of the Comfort Inn on Hart Drive in Barrie.

Police say the floor was evacuated to ventilate the area. It has since been reopened and there are no safety concerns to the public.

According to police, two women from Brampton were arrested and charged with mischief over $5000, assault, and administer noxious substance.

Both women have been released with a future court date.