Two waterspouts spotted on Georgian Bay
Environment Canada confirmed two waterspouts were active on Georgian Bay Friday morning.
Tiny Township residents reported seeing the waterspouts around 7:30 a.m.
The marine forecast included a waterspout watch for Southern Georgian Bay and Lake Huron.
A strong wind warning is also in effect through Saturday.
It was a noisy night for Simcoe Muskoka residents as storms blew through early in the morning.
Environment Canada forecasted a chance of a thunderstorm early this morning with a high of 21 degrees.
BREAKING | Ontario reports another 848 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vote-splitting a growing problem for Trudeau, O'Toole in close race: Nanos
With the leadership debates now in the rear-view mirror and polls showing a close race between the Liberals and Conservatives, the issue of vote-splitting is becoming increasingly significant ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Truth Tracker | Fact checks and analysis of the English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties went head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca provided real-time fact checking and analysis.
Breaking down the candidates' body language during the English-language debate
On CTVNews.ca: Body language expert Mark Bowden deciphers how the party leaders were either boosted or betrayed by their movements during Thursday's English-language debate.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau lost the debate, but the voters may not notice -- or care
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau lost, but didn’t face the sort of devastating smackdown which would end his prime ministerial prospects, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Health-care workers face 'moral injury' from work stress, protests, says expert
Experts are raising concern over 'moral injury' among health-care workers suddenly targeted after several provinces brought in vaccine passports.
Mother of Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan reflects on daughter's sacrifice
Capt. Nichola Goddard was one of the 158 Canadian soldiers killed during Canada's military mission in Afghanistan. Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Goddard's mother sat down with CTV's Your Morning to reflect on her daughter's sacrifice.
Hurricane Larry headed for eastern Newfoundland where gusts could reach 140 km/h
As hurricane Larry churns its way toward eastern Newfoundland, residents of the Avalon Peninsula are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds gusting at 140 kilometres per hour some time Friday night.
Key takeaways, notable exchanges from the 2021 federal leaders' debate
With just 11 days left in this election, federal party leaders took part in the sole English-language debate of the 2021 campaign on Thursday. It was two hours of the leaders exchanging barbs and one-liners while trying to make their case directly to voters in a largely restrained debate. Here are some of the main takeaways and notable exchanges.
Leaders name drop Jody Wilson-Raybould repeatedly to attack Trudeau in debate
Beyond the shouting back-and-forth of the five party leaders' names, Canadians tuning into Thursday's official English-language debate would have heard frequent references to former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.
Atlantic
Candlelight vigil for 23-year-old Truro, N.S. homicide victim to be held Friday
The community, friends and family of Prabhjot Singh Katri will be gathering in Truro, N.S. on Friday for a candlelight vigil to honour Singh, who was killed in the town early Sunday morning.
RCMP investigate death of Diem Saunders, N.L. advocate for Indigenous women
Police in Labrador are investigating the death Tuesday of Inuk writer and advocate for Indigenous women Diem Saunders, formerly known as Delilah Saunders.
Montreal
BREAKING | Quebec reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases in largest single-day increase in months
Health-care professionals are monitoring 6,604 active cases. Active coronavirus infections have not exceeded 6,000 since May 23, 2021.
Don't equate plight of Indigenous people with Quebec, Singh says
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he doesn't agree with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet equating the experience of Indigenous people to the treatment of Quebecers.
Montreal's Leylah Fernandez heading to U.S. Open finals
Fernandez will attempt to become the second Canadian to win women's singles at Flushing Meadows after Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., who captured the U.S. Open title in 2019.
Ottawa
Province reports 52 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday
Public Health Ontario is reporting more than 50 new infections of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.
Truth Tracker
Police investigate south end shooting
Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting with injuries after responding to a collision report at Albion and Lester
Toronto
Development notice proposing 88-storey condo in Toronto public park found to be fake
A development notice placed at an east-side public park informing residents that an 88-storey condo is slated for construction on the property has been confirmed to be fraudulent.
Public Health Ontario warns of fraudulent emails offering vaccine passport registration
Public Health Ontario (PHO) is warning that an email doctored to appear from them offering vaccine passport registration is indeed fraudulent.
Kitchener
'Intentionally set' fire at Kitchener Walmart caused approximately $3 million in damage: police
Kitchener fire fighters and Waterloo police were called to a fire inside the Walmart at the Sunrise Centre in Kitchener just before 9 p.m. Thursday.
Section of University Ave W reopened following early-morning collision: WRPS
The stretch of University Avenue W between Keats Way and Westmount Road N reopened around 11 a.m. Friday, following an early morning collision.
Windsor
WECHU reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
Transport trucks backed up on Huron Church Road heading to Canada-US border
Transport truck traffic was lined up on Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing Friday morning.
158 drivers charged in Essex County Labour Day weekend blitz
Essex County OPP handed out 158 charges during a blitz over the Labour Day long weekend.
London
COVID-19 identified at 2 TVDSB schools
Just days into the new school year, COVID-19 has been identified at two schools in the Thames Valley District School Board.
$2 million drug bust in Oxford County
Five people are charged following a $2 million drug bust in Oxford County, according to police.
London, Ont. lawyer recalls witnessing plane hit tower in Manhattan on morning of 9/11
Two decades after he witnessed the deadliest terror attack in human history, a London, Ont. lawyer still has vivid memories of Sept. 11, 2001.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury murder suspect arrested following convenience store robbery
Greater Sudbury Police have arrested first-degree murder suspect Kyle Smith, following a K9 track in the area of Falconbridge Road on Thursday evening.
Two-vehicle crash at New Sudbury intersection
At least two people injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Maley Drive and Falconbridge Road on Friday morning.
Truth Tracker
Winnipeg
Eric Wlidman charged in connection with death of neighbour Clifford Joseph: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP said Eric Wildman, 34, from the RM of St. Clements is facing the charge in connection with the death of 40-year-old Clifford Joseph.
City alleges former CAO invented land deal to cover up bribe in police HQ project
The City of Winnipeg is suing former CAO Phil Sheegl and two dozen other defendants over the construction of the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters that went tens of millions of dollars over budget.
Councillor Markus Chambers to replace Vivian Santos as Winnipeg’s Acting Deputy Mayor
St. Norbert/Seine River City Councillor Markus Chambers has been appointed as the new Acting Deputy Mayor to replace councillor Vivian Santos.
Calgary
'A lot of tears': Albertans react after hundreds of surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 pressures
After waiting a year for surgery for her seven-year-old son, Rhonda Vance says the surgeon broke the news to her this week that it had been cancelled.
DEVELOPING | Serious crash on Glenmore Trail prompts closure of westbound lane
Westbound Glenmore Trail has been reduced to one lane in an area between the Deerfoot Trail and Blackfoot Trail overpasses following a serious crash that sent one person to hospital.
Calgary's The Military Museums commemorates victims on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Twenty years ago, the world watched in shock and horror as commercial aircraft hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City.
Edmonton
Alberta increasing home care funding to open hospital beds for COVID-19 patients
The Alberta government announced on Thursday funds to increase capacity for the home care system to make room for COVID-19 patients filling up the province's ICUs, but no new measures to reduce the spread of the virus, and no vaccine passports.
Mayoral frontrunners face off in another debate, Nickel declines again
Three former city councillors and a local business leader met to debate for the mayor's chair Thursday - five weeks ahead of Edmontonians casting ballots.
Truth Tracker
Vancouver
'Just the perfect guy': Family remembers father, husband who was fatally crushed at McDonald's drive-thru
The family of a Maple Ridge man says they are in shock after the tragic death of Tony Eyles Wednesday morning at a busy McDonald’s drive-thru.
B.C. vaccine cards: Are employees also required to show proof-of-vaccination once the mandate begins?
B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for many non-essential businesses and events in the province begins next week, but some people in those locations won't be required to show they've had a shot.
'It still hasn't sunk in': Coquitlam lottery winner still can't believe her luck
It took four scans of her Lotto 6/49 ticket before Violeta Santos finally believed what she was seeing.