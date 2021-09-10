Two waterspouts spotted on Georgian Bay

Barrie, Ont. -

Environment Canada confirmed two waterspouts were active on Georgian Bay Friday morning.

Tiny Township residents reported seeing the waterspouts around 7:30 a.m.

The marine forecast included a waterspout watch for Southern Georgian Bay and Lake Huron.

A strong wind warning is also in effect through Saturday.

It was a noisy night for Simcoe Muskoka residents as storms blew through early in the morning.

Environment Canada forecasted a chance of a thunderstorm early this morning with a high of 21 degrees.