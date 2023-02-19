Two-vehicle crash sends driver to hospital in Wasaga Beach

Police in Wasaga Beach are investigating a crash that sent the driver of a vehicle to hospital with serious injuries Saturday night.

OPP say two vehicles collided head-on just before 5:30 p.m. on River Road West, between O'Dell Gate and Silver Birch Avenue.

#HurWOPP are advising River Rd W, between O'Dell Gate and Silver Birch Ave in Wasaga Breach, will remain closed for several hours while officers investigate a two motor vehicle collision, where one driver has sustained serious injuries.@WB_Media #DriveSafe ^rs pic.twitter.com/bhUQzQ87kF — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 19, 2023

Police said a driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while police continued their investigation.

When reached out to for comment, OPP did not confirm if any charges were pending, but said an investigation into the crash is still underway.